If you haven’t heard of Haunt The Woods yet then you haven’t been paying attention because not only are they one of the hottest properties in Cornwall right now, they are primed and ready to take on the world. The quartet’s first release of 2023 comes in the form of new single ‘Fever Dream’ which gets straight down to the business of being awesome, ambitious and searingly beautiful. Hints of Pink Floyd, Greta Van Fleet and Yes all swirl around in between the monolithic guitars, Viking sized drums and Jeff Buckley-esque vocals. Oh my, and then come the strings!? Sweeping over the Cornish coastline at speed taking in the sunrise above quarries, cliffs and tors, this song is elemental in its sheer scale and beauty but at its heart this is still a rock song. Just an incredibly good one that will leave you breathless and ready for more. There’s an album from these four lads coming later in 2023 and based on the evidence of ‘Fever Dream’ it will be an absolute triumph.