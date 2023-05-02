Haunt The Woods – Fever Dream (Universal)
If you haven’t heard of Haunt The Woods yet then you haven’t been paying attention because not only are they one of the hottest properties in Cornwall right now, they are primed and ready to take on the world. The quartet’s first release of 2023 comes in the form of new single ‘Fever Dream’ which gets straight down to the business of being awesome, ambitious and searingly beautiful. Hints of Pink Floyd, Greta Van Fleet and Yes all swirl around in between the monolithic guitars, Viking sized drums and Jeff Buckley-esque vocals. Oh my, and then come the strings!? Sweeping over the Cornish coastline at speed taking in the sunrise above quarries, cliffs and tors, this song is elemental in its sheer scale and beauty but at its heart this is still a rock song. Just an incredibly good one that will leave you breathless and ready for more. There’s an album from these four lads coming later in 2023 and based on the evidence of ‘Fever Dream’ it will be an absolute triumph.
It’s worth your time looking up the video that accompanies this track as well because the majority of it was shot in and around Liskeard town centre.
Joanna Cooke - How Deep Is Your Love?
I don’t always get that excited by cover versions in the recorded form but when they’re done right there is something special about them and boy is this one special. Plymouth based soul queen Joanna Cooke has dusted off the classic Bee Gees track ‘How Deep Is Your Love?’ and given it a shot in the arm to make it her very own. From the smoothly slathered organs and the tight little rhythm section to the sparse guitar and sprinkled melodies, this song transports to an intimate underground club full of red velvet and low lights. Then comes that voice which is unmistakably Joanna Cooke but if I was selling this to the uninitiated I would package this up as Joss Stone for the more discerning ear and with greater depth to the arrangement. For the initiated, however, this is Joanna Cooke doing what she does best and infusing everything she touches with soul, warmth and lashings of talent. Gorgeous.
