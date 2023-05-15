A favourite in the live set, ‘Arrows’ has been around for a while but still sounds just as fresh and uplifting as the first time I heard it so I can’t help but sing along with the chorus lyric, “I go my, you follow the arrows and I say I go my way but you go home”. The album closes out with ‘Like A Kite’ which has a gorgeous end-of-summer folky vibe that is hard to resist and, honestly, I don’t see why you’d even try to resist a song this pure and honest. I don’t think these guys will ever turn their back on the day job but where most artists have an actual day job to fall back on in a soul-destroying office at least these guys are good enough to play music for the rest of their lives whether it’s theirs or someone else’s. Personally, I think their own stuff stands shoulder to shoulder with any other original material out there so come on in and join the party.