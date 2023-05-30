Back in 2013 it was not as simple as it is now to broadcast online. So the station began the hard way. The day after the meeting John wrote a cheque for the necessary equipment to start broadcasting and Liskeard Radio was born. Local jazz saxophonist Jenny Jones heard that Stroud FM were folding and two people made the journey to purchase the necessary broadcasting equipment: a transmitter, an aerial and most importantly a mixing desk that had the necessary power to patch in telephone calls.