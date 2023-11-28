Last week we had the pleasure of welcoming the fabulous DJ Mel to our team of regular presenters here at Liskeard Radio, and oh, what a fun character she is.
Born and raised in beautiful South Africa music has always been a part of Mel’s life.
She first started DJ-ing at the age of 22 when a friend was in a panic as her event DJ had cancelled at the last minute. Mel volunteered, her friend was desperate, the stars had aligned and so her first ‘gig’ came about!
“I loved every second and before long became her resident DJ” Mel said.
This soon led to her DJ-ing at Weddings and Birthday Parties and before she knew it she had gigs at some of the biggest clubs in Cape Town playing with local radio celebrities.
Mel continued, “I was invited to perform as supporting DJ and MC for famous South African bands and my biggest gig was at the Cape Town Pride Event in 2007 with a crowd of over 2000 people!”
In 2008 Mel started working on the ‘Crystal Serenity’ Cruise Ship as a Concierge and even then would volunteer to DJ at crew parties....despite working 7 days a week.
Mel came to the UK in 2017 and is now a local retailer in Liskeard with her designer menswear shop, ‘Elements of Style’ situated at No9 Fore Street, where she is a very well known and popular figure amongst local traders and shoppers alike.
Every Thursday at 7pm, Mel presents ‘The Y2K Hits Show’ which features what she describes as “banging mixes of classic tracks.”
Like myself and others in the team who have a background in DJ-ing on the club circuit Mel has found the studio work to be a completely different discipline and a welcome challenge......indeed one of her first live on air, lines was “I’m back!”
“Being part of Liskeard Radio is like a dream come true as to become a Radio Presenter has always been on my bucket list”
Catch Mel’s show every Thursday LIVE at 7pm and ‘on demand’ via our home page link.
New Presenter - Pete Morgan
I say, new but he’s anything but, indeed Pete has been with Liskeard Radio for a number of years returning every year for four weeks on the run up to Xmas with his cheeky-chappie presenting style.
Each week Pete will be joined by ‘friends’, and this week it was the turn of local singer/songwriter Luke Middleton with four great tracks from his debut album release H2O. Check him out on Facebook.
Pete also featured tracks from local band ‘The Countrymen’ who recently performed at Looe Beach.
Next week Pete will be joined by Steve Morgan, his sparring partner of previous years, and it promises to be lots of great music, banter and awful jokes.....his words not mine!
It’s a lively fun show and we are so pleased to welcome him back at 5pm every Monday.....make sure you tune in!
New Presenter - Simon Crosbie
Again, not a new member of the team, very much a Xmas period regular of some years standing, Simon brings us his weekly ‘Mix Up’ show LIVE every Tuesday afternoon from 2pm AND also gives us his Xmas morning show together with his daughter Jessica at 8am!
Again, an exciting return to the Liskeard Radio Studio and we look forward to his shows.
Looe Lights Up - Friday, December 1
And finally, West Looe Quay hosts this year’s spectacular evening of music and entertainment to precede the big switch on!
Liskeard Radio’s Mike Allsopp will be providing the seasonal music and commentary whilst the Reverend Ben (‘Rev Ben’) Morgan-Lundie takes charge of the service and carol singers.
At 6.30pm St Pinnocks Band will play the Lantern Parade to the Quay whilst refreshments are available thanks to Looe Fire Service (Barbeque Food) the Town Council (Mulled Wine) and Hannafore Kiosk (Cakes and Mince Pies)
Santa will be arriving via land train before heading across the harbour by ferry as the ‘Lights Up’ celebrations continue over at East Looe for more entertainment in the Rose Garden.