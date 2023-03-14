The grumbling bass of Mockingbird reminds me of bands like Engine 88 or The Wrens but as the song explodes and expands with Middle Eastern influences you can’t help but be swept up in the beautiful and all-consuming chaos. Title track 1000 Eyes is perhaps the most well rounded on the album with the mix of hypnotic guitars and percussion taking me right back to those early Incubus tracks which is great because this one lasts nearly seven minutes. Our journey comes to a tumultuous end on The Void which is a real sludge fest before erupting into a real tussle between guitars and drums. Mothman, The Man are not trying to fit in to a scene or create music that will shift units or find their way into some Brit Award after-party, but they are trying to melt your mind, expand your horizons and make an unholy racket along the way. If you’re down for that then now is the time to get involved because this is just their debut and the only way is up.