As with any community radio station Liskeard Radio is always looking to local businesses who are keen to promote themselves via the airwaves and so offer excellent advertising packages details of which can be obtained by contacting [email protected] Fancy having a go yourself? Liskeard Radio are also looking to expand their team and invite anyone interested in joining them, be it as a presenter or within the technical side of things, to contact [email protected] full training is available. And, don’t forget you can join the presenters on air in live chat or simply request a shout out or dedication, it’s that easy! Listen at www.liskeardradio.com or watch and listen again at mixcloud.com/liskeardradio