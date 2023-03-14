Liskeard Community Radio is proud to host its first major fundraising event since Lockdown, Across The Decades, on Saturday, June 10 at Liskeard Public Hall.
A fabulous night out featuring five of the station’s regular presenters playing dance floor classics from across the decades through ‘til midnight... an absolute must for dance lovers!
Strictly over 18s only, Across The Decades is likely to be a ‘sell-out’ event and with limited numbers you’ll need to book your place early at the discounted price of £6 from www.liskeardradio.com/tickets via PayPal or credit/debit card. Any remaining tickets will be available on the door at £7.50.
As a not-for-profit community organisation Liskeard Radio relies solely on sponsorship and fundraising to maintain its studio in Barras Street and continue its involvement with local events. Run solely by volunteers, who give up their free time to support the station, the studio broadcasts 24/7 with a mix of pre-recorded music and live shows presented by DJs who can not only be heard but also seen thanks to the livestream tech offered by the Mixcloud website.
The Directors, and newly formed Events & Marketing Team, are conscious of their responsibilities as a local resource and look to balance the current music shows with community interest programs, news items and involvement with local businesses so, if you think you have something of interest let them know!
The Liskeard Radio Events & Marketing Team are already supporting a number of upcoming events, including Liskeard Community Fair (Public Hall, Saturday, April 1 10am), Liskeard Scouts Easter Fun Day (Castle Park, Saturday, April 15 10am) and Relay For Life (Liskeard Rugby Club, Saturday, May 27/Sunday, May 28) with others still in negotiations, as well as supporting local charity events, in particular the the Wear A Hat Day Brain Tumour Research fundraiser hosted by Thompsons Opticians (Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31).
As with any community radio station Liskeard Radio is always looking to local businesses who are keen to promote themselves via the airwaves and so offer excellent advertising packages details of which can be obtained by contacting [email protected] Fancy having a go yourself? Liskeard Radio are also looking to expand their team and invite anyone interested in joining them, be it as a presenter or within the technical side of things, to contact [email protected] full training is available. And, don’t forget you can join the presenters on air in live chat or simply request a shout out or dedication, it’s that easy! Listen at www.liskeardradio.com or watch and listen again at mixcloud.com/liskeardradio