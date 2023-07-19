Fr Gilmour was ordained on July 14, 1973 at Wonersh in Surrey (by Archbishop Michael Bowen) and went on to serve at parishes in Godalming, Arundel, Redhill, St Leonards and Shaftesbury before coming to Cornwall in 1999. His first parish in the Duchy was St Ives, after which he moved as parish priest to Truro, coming to Liskeard in 2016.