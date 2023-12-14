It was an early start for Liskeard Neighbourhood team, supporting representatives from Cornwall Council Communities and Public Protection team, as they seized a vehicle which they suspected was being used to fly tip in the local area.
A spokesperson said: "Fly tipping blights our communities and our countryside and leaves someone else to cover the costs of clearing up. Liskeard Neighbourhood team will happily support our partners as they investigate and prosecute those responsible.
"If you witness anything which you feel is an offence, as long as it is safe to do so, please make note of any relevant information."
Information includes:
Information includes:
The day, date and time you saw the fly-tipping or crime.
How many people were involved, what they looked like, what they were actually doing.
Any vehicles involved; the make, colour, and registration number.
What kind of view you had, how far away you were, the weather and light conditions.
This information can be passed to Cornwall Council using this link Environmental Crime - Cornwall Council