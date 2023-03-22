Devon and Cornwall Police have issued a statement following local claims that women were being made to feel "uncomfortable" or were being followed by a man in the Liskeard area.
Officers from Liskeard Police Station have said that if at any time women feel unsafe or have concerns they should contact them.
In a statement issued to the Liskeard community, officers from the local neighbourhood team said that after the initial social media posts, a woman came forward and gave officers further details, leading to an investigation involving the viewing of CCTV and local enquiries.
After the investigation, a man was located in connection with the matter and police say “discussions and strong words of advice over appropriate behaviour and how his actions made others feel will be given” to the male.
They add that, at present, no criminal offences have been identified and they will continue to monitor the matter.
A spokesperson for Liskeard Neighbourhood Team said: “We are aware of social media speculation in which women have posted that they have been made to feel uncomfortable or followed by a man in the Liskeard area recently. Following this, a women came forward and gave us further details, and following reviewing of CCTV and local enquiries, we have located a man in connection to this matter.
“We have had discussions and strong words of advice over appropriate behaviour, and how his actions made others feel will be given to this male.
“Whilst at this time, no criminal offences have been identified, we will closely monitor this matter moving forward.
“We want women to be safe when out and about in Liskeard. If at any time you feel unsafe or have concerns, please contact the local neighbourhood team at the first available opportunity and we will take action.
“Thanks for all who spoke with us over this matter.”