Financial Assistance - The Salvation Army is a Christian church. Their mission is to Love God, love others, this is based on our faith in Jesus Christ who wants everyone to experience life in all its fullness. In Liskeard they put their faith into action by trying to offer practical help, caring for others and nurturing disciples. Along with their partner organisations and social services over the Christmas period they will offer assistance towards gas and electricity during the Christmas period. They also have Argos and Entertainer gift vouchers to assist those in need to buy gifts for Children.