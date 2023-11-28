The town of Liskeard has been getting jolly this month in the run up to Christmas.
Lake Lane
Local residents and visitors can head on down to Lake Lane in Liskeard to see a sparkling display of handmade decorations (pictured right).
Keith England, a lorry driver, from Liskeard has been hand making decorations for all occasions in his spare time for a number of years.
Keith has said that he gets his ideas from Youtube and loves make them for a bit of fun for the children.
The display which includes a life sized Grinch will be up until Christmas.
St Martin’s Church
Members from St Martin’s Church held a Christmas fair where there were lots of stalls with gifts to buy.
Liskeard and Looe Christmas appeal
This year community organisations are working together to create a greater Christmas for families in hardship.
Community Treasure Chest CIC, Liskeard Salvation Army, Liskeard & Looe Food Bank & The Boundless Trust, Liskerrett Community Centre & Lighthouse Community Centre have joined forces to ensure there is help for families this Christmas.
Community Treasure Chest CIC
Toy appeal – Liskeard, Looe & South East Cornwall
The Community Treasure Chest CIC are running a toy drive and pop up shop. Toy drop off baskets will be located around the town where you can donate new toys and gifts for children age 0-18yrs between until December 15.
Toys will then be gifted to those in need this Christmas. Unlike previous years where CTC have provided Christmas hampers and stockings, this year they are doing a pop up shop in store. The pop up shop will create more of a Christmas experience enabling parents to shop and choose the right gift for their children.
The pop up shop will be open on the December 19-23. Referral and appointment required.
Liskeard/Looe and Torpoint Foodbank
Christmas in a bag appeal - Liskeard/Looe and Torpoint (including Rame) Foodbank provides free food for anyone in crisis.
The food bank will be running their ‘Christmas in a bag’ appeal this year. This will be distributed to families who have been referred to them. What’s your favourite treat at Christmas? Terrys chocolate orange? Tin of roses? Puddings? Custard? The foodbank needs these items! (not Christmas puddings please!)
Box/tin of sweets, tinned foods, instant gravy, biscuits, crisps and nuts and chocolate.
Salvation Army
Serving Liskeard and outlying villages
Financial Assistance - The Salvation Army is a Christian church. Their mission is to Love God, love others, this is based on our faith in Jesus Christ who wants everyone to experience life in all its fullness. In Liskeard they put their faith into action by trying to offer practical help, caring for others and nurturing disciples. Along with their partner organisations and social services over the Christmas period they will offer assistance towards gas and electricity during the Christmas period. They also have Argos and Entertainer gift vouchers to assist those in need to buy gifts for Children.
Lighthouse Community Centre CIC
Essential costs - Lighthouse this Christmas are providing up to £50 per household for essential costs such as electric and gas to help see you through the Christmas period. People can come in and speak to the information, advice and guidance support worker on Tuesdays 11am – 4pm and Thursdays 11am – 1pm to get advice and support and to be referred for the £50 payment.
The Boundless Trust
Boundless Trust Christmas Holiday Club - Boundless Trust Holiday Club returns for the Christmas Holidays. The Trust will be running two days (December 21-22) of Woodland activities for ages 5-10 and 11-16. Each day will run 10am-2pm and will include a cooked lunch. It is free for those on free school meals and £15 for others.
Sign up now https://www.activecornwall.org/T2MHolidayProgramme/ The Trust is supported by Time2Move as part of their holiday programme. For more information contact Caleb at [email protected]
Christmas Day Community Lunch
Are you or someone you know looking to share Christmas day with others? Live in Looe or surrounding villages. Why not join in at the Millpool Centre for a four course meal on Christmas Day or if housebound delivered to your door. For more information contact Sara at [email protected], or tel: 07766020524 Generously supported by Looe Lions.
Secret Santa needs your help!
Could you help by donating a gift of a book, toy or game for a child from 0- 11 years of age? Because of your generosity, last year the Secret Santa scheme was able to give over 100 gifts.
Please take new unused gift donations to the following drop-off points:
• Looe Library in the Millpool – please drop them in the box inside the entrance
• Carla Jones Estate Agents – The Round House, Fore Street, West Looe
To nominate recipients of Secret Santa gifts or a Looe Lions Christmas hamper, complete the nomination form by Saturday, December 9 found on: https://www.boundlesstrust.co.uk/general-8
If you would like to volunteer to wrap, pack or deliver the gifts and hampers, please contact Sally Thornley on 07512 577710.
Liskerrett Community Centre
Social and well-being - Owned and managed for the community by the community, the Liskerrett Community Centre is a busy, friendly and vibrant multi-purpose community resource providing a wealth of opportunity, a wide range of services and activities, and a meeting place for people of all ages.
This December the centre will hold a ‘Crafty Toasty’ community art and well-being sessions on December 22 and 29 from 10am-12pm.
On Tuesdays - term-time only – Healthy Cornwall Free kid’s activity club 4-5pm
Liskerrett Community Cinema will be showing Rye Lane – December 1 at 2.30 & 7.30
Don’t be on you own over the festive period, come and join in some of the community fun!