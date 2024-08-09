PLANS for the creation of an integrated service hub at the site of a former cattle market has been hit by a setback after asbestos was found buried within the ground within the construction site.
It has led to a specialist company being appointed to assist with undertaking remedial works, which will involve the present contractors Morgan Sindall employing a reduced dig approach and inspecting any excavated material.
The specialists will be dressed in hazardous waste personal protective equipment (PPE), which is required for this type of work according to those behind the plans for the hub. They added that the public do not need to take any action and all services at the present site will be open as usual.
When completed, the integrated service hub, which will be co-located alongside the workshed, cafe and car park will provide access to Cornwall Council services such as Adult Education, Family Hub and Registrars, as well as office space for staff from other services to meet and work.
The developers behind the scheme say that when completed, it will increase footfall to the Liskeard town centre.
A spokesperson for South East Cornwall community area partnership said: “We want to make you aware that we have recently been informed that the contractors have discovered some asbestos buried in the ground within the construction site for the new Liskeard Integrated Service Hub.
“A risk mitigation review has been undertaken and a specialist company who have been appointed to assist with undertaking appropriate remedial works. Our contractors, Morgan Sindall, will be employing a ‘reduced dig’ approach and they will be carefully inspecting the excavated material within each excavator bucket.
“The specialists will be completing a watching brief during excavation works so will likely be dressed in the appropriate hazardous waste PPE, as is required when managing asbestos.
“We wanted to let you know so that when these contractors turn up in protective gear, this will not come as a surprise. The public do not need to take any action and the cattle market car park, market café, workshed and all other businesses remain open as normal.”