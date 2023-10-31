The chairman of Cornwall Council set out on a secret mission during the Liskeard Primestock show to hand out her personal special awards to members of Liskeard in Bloom.
Throughout her term of office, Council Councillor Pauline Giles has bestowed her special handmade gonks dressed in Cornish tartan to deserving members of the community who work tirelessly and selflessly within Cornwall.
Councillor Jane Pascoe, Liskeard South and Dobwalls had nominated John Hesketh and John Crompton from Liskeard in Bloom (LIB) for their outstanding contribution to the town.
Cllr Pascoe said: “Their continuous efforts in organising the floral displays in the historic market town should never be underestimated. Liskeard in Bloom have an amazing group of volunteers who also work tirelessly and together this year they achieved Gold Pennants at the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards held in Truro Cathedral”
It doesn’t stop there – Cllr Pascoe went on to explain that money must be raised to pay for compost, plants, seeds, watering and such like and every month LIB set up a stall at the produce market selling plants.
Later this month a Liskeard in Bloom pop-up shop will be open in Fore Street, Liskeard. The shop will be running from Wednesday, November 22 and until Saturday, November 25.
LIB will gratefully receive any unwanted items such as books, ornaments, toys, unwanted gifts, Christmas items and lots more!