LISKEARD Town and County Councillor, Nick Craker, has urged a leading supermarket chain to listen to the concerns of the local community before progressing further with plans for a proposed expansion of the store.
This Monday (February 10), Liskeard Town Council planning committee will be asked to consider an application from Aldi Stores Limited for a proposed extension to their existing store in Charter Way, together with associated development, including new plant compound and the provision of an additional car park area and associated pedestrian crossing.
While the store expansion itself appears largely uncontentious, residents in the areas are deeply concerned about plans to create a new car park, which will be accessed via the 207-home residential development at Charter Walk, rather than from the existing site.
The plans would look to cut the car parking area in two, along with a pedestrian crossing on top of a busy junction.
Cllr Craker says the proposed access point would add further pressure to an already congested junction onto Charter Way, which serves Liskeard’s only hospital, the GP surgery, local employment units, as well as a children’s nursery.
“Liskeard welcomes investment, but Aldi’s current proposal is squeezing an extra car park into an already constrained site without proper consideration for local traffic issues,” said Cllr Craker.
“The people of Liskeard deserve better than a rushed, ill-conceived expansion plan. Aldi should engage with the community, hear the concerns, and work with the Town Council, which is currently shaping a new vision for the town’s future.”
As well as the application going before the Town Council this Monday, a public workshop is to be held in the Public Hall on Monday, February 17 (5.30pm), where Liskeard residents will have the chance to get involved and shape the future of the town as part of a new community-led Vision and Action Plan.
Cllr Craker is urging Aldi representatives to attend that event and work collaboratively with the community, adding: “Rather than forcing through a flawed expansion, Aldi should take the time to work with us. Liskeard is growing and we need well-planned, sustainable development - not increased congestion and poorly designed infrastructure.”
Aldi Stores have been asked to give a response to Cllr Craker’s comments.