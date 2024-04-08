LATER this month, the Liskeard branch of the British Heart Foundation will be holding its annual general meeting — 39 years to the day from when it held its first meeting on April 24, 1985, at Webbs Hotel.
As the group starts their 40th year some members who joined in its first year are still part of the committee – chair Keith Richards and vice-chair Gloria Wilton.
Over the years many local people will have taken part in the groups regular events (and read about them in the Cornish Times), such as the annual swimathon at Liskeard Leisure Centre, bingos, silent auctions, treasure hunts, coffee mornings, lunches, raffles, collections, shopping trips, boat trips, sponsored walks, open gardens...to name but a few.
On many of these branch members have been supported by other local clubs and community groups.
A spokesperson from the branch said: “Some of the things being planned at the first meeting are still being planned now, but we are always looking for new ideas.”
At the first meeting, Dr S Jefferies from the Parade Surgery invited the group to hold its monthly meetings at the surgery, later moving to Oak Tree Surgery. Meetings are now held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm at the Public Hall. Anyone is welcome to come along and join in.
A spokesperson continued: “Not everybody wants to join a committee, so we also have a group of volunteers who just come along and help at events e.g. holding a collecting bucket atMorrisons, selling raffle tickets, making tea!
“While lots of the money we raise goes towards valuable heart research to develop new treatments and equipment, over the years we have also provided lifesaving equipment in the community and contributed to larger appeals for equipment at both Derriford and Treliske hospitals.
“We are hoping to hold some special events to mark our 40 years in the community so look out for details, come and join us at the AGM, or contact Keith Richards on [email protected]”
The next annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 24, in the Quimperle Room at the Public Hall in Liskeard.