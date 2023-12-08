The Met Office has revealed that Liskeard and Callington were two areas within the UK that had some of the highest rainfall totals since midnight yesterday.
Callington came 3rd on the list with 50mm and Liskeard came 5th with 47mm.
There has been reports of flooding and large puddles on the roads within these areas such as near St Ive.
A number of Cornish rivers were issued flooding warnings yesterday by the Environment Agency including:
- River Fowey
- Looe and Seaton
- Upper River Tamar
- River Lynher
- River Helford
- River Fal
- West Cornwall Rivers