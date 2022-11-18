‘Lions’ of the Lions Club of St Austell, together with their spouses and friends, joined together for their November ‘Fun & Friendship’ meeting in the games room of fellow Lion Peter.
Focus of the evening was prize bingo with Grampound Bowling Club’s chairman (and bingo caller-in-chief), Norman, doing the calling.
Conscious of the fact that many present were bingo novices, time was taken at the start to outline the intricacies of filling in the bingo books and Norman’s calling speed suitably slowed.
A refreshment break after the first five games allowed all concerned to tuck into a variety of cheese and biscuits and to wet their whistles with drinks of all sorts.
Following the last five games, Lion President Barbara thanked Norman for helping to make the evening a success and also thanks were given to Lion Peter for the use of his games room and to Lion Alan for sourcing the various line and house prizes