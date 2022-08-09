Lionesses’ win served as a reminder of the powerful emotions sport can evoke
I AM not ashamed to say I had a tear in my eye as the England women’s football team lifted the trophy after beating Germany in the final of Euro 2022 recently.
Their sheer joy and euphoria burst out of the TV screen and it served as a reminder of the powerful emotions that are generated by sport.
The significance of the moment added to the overwhelming sense of pride. What they have done to enhance the reputation of the women’s game, and inspire young girls to take up football, is beyond measure. The win was historic; but the legacy will be enormous and hopefully enduring.
Their success was enjoyed by millions across the country, even people with no interest in football or sport in general. I must admit I am not an avid follower of football on a regular basis, but I do enjoy the big matches when national pride is at stake.
That’s the beauty of sport. At its best it has the ability to unite, to bring happiness, to rouse passions, to excite, to thrill and to entertain. The women’s final at Wembley had all of that and then some!
I do feel a bit guilty about my fair-weather approach to sport. I only dip in for the big occasions. But week in and week out there are sports fans who spend hundreds of pounds travelling hundreds of miles, often to bleak locations and in even bleaker weather, to support their team.
After all that effort they then have the journey home having perhaps watched a nil-nil draw. But the following week they go back for more. The hope of a famous victory over a fierce rival drives their dedication, and for that all true sports fans deserve respect.
We shouldn’t overlook the unique ability sport has to reach all ages. A love of a particular team is often passed down through the generations. I can remember an Uncle of mine taking me to my first ever football match at Home Park to watch Plymouth Argyle. It’s a treasured memory of a shared experience.
That same Uncle also had a deep love of snooker and he got me hooked on the game even though on the surface it wouldn’t seem that appealing to a young teenager. But I saw it through his eyes and soon realised the level of skill required to pot a ball while at the same time be thinking ahead about getting in a position for the next shot and the shot after that. It’s a fascinating, complex and very scientific sport.
During my broadcasting career sport often dominated the headlines. I was lucky enough to go to Twickenham with Radio Cornwall in the early 1990s when the Cornwall rugby team were flying high in the county championships. Driving up to London and seeing all the Cornish flags, black and gold banners and good luck signs was an unforgettable experience.
Later, when I was at Spotlight, I was sent to Torquay to cover the victory parade when Torquay United won promotion. Once again it brought together football fans and non-football fans and fostered a sense of civic pride. Sadly I seem to remember that promotion was short lived! Recently I have found myself unexpectedly getting involved in sports broadcasting again. I was covering for the sports presenter on BBC Radio Cornwall.
During the programme it was wonderful to hear the passion from the cricket reporters and to listen to their interviews with some of the youngsters who are taking up the game. And full credit to senior players and officials in Cornish cricket who are enthusiastically encouraging the next generation.
We shouldn’t forget all the people behind the scenes in every sport who make it possible for players to go out and do their thing each week. One of my annual highlights on Spotlight was our “Unsung Sporting Hero Award”.
Viewers would nominate groundskeepers, coaches, referees, club officials and all the other people who quietly and tirelessly give up their time to help others enjoy their chosen sport. We’d then feature their stories before declaring the winner. It was a great way to celebrate these dedicated people, many of whom were volunteers.
At the highest levels, especially in football, sport has increasingly become all about money. The huge salaries paid to top players, and the huge ticket prices to fund those wages, make it increasingly unaffordable for lots of fans.
But at grassroots level it’s still all about the pure love of sport. The motivation isn’t necessarily money; it’s about seeking to constantly improve, to be part of a team, to enjoy the victories, and to remain positive in defeat.
It’s that optimism among sports enthusiasts that I find truly impressive. It’s amazing how many dedicated fans stick with their side through a bad run of results, constantly reassuring themselves it will come good again next week or next season.
With the new domestic football season just getting underway that optimism is at its peak. Every team starts with a clean sheet, and to use a sporting cliché: “there’s all to play for” at this stage of the season.
Along the way there will be triumphs and disasters; that optimism will be tested to the extreme. There will be controversies and conflict, but above all there will be passion.
And thanks to the England women’s football team there will hopefully be a whole new generation of fans and future players who will keep that passion alive. The Lionesses are game changers in every sense.
