PLANS to install a lighting scheme on the Killacourt in Newquay to make the public open space more welcoming and safer have been approved.
Newquay Town Council has received planning permission to install 23 lanterns on four and five metre posts, while removing three existing lighting columns.
But the authority will have to undertake work at its “own expense,” and be required to relocate and realign the lanterns or provide mitigation measures if a justified complaint is received regarding light nuisance from neighbouring properties as part of the planning permission.
Enerveo was commissioned to design a scheme that enhanced the visibility of the area as most of the green space is not covered by lighting after town council was awarded funding through the Town Regeneration and Investment Programme (TRIP), which is aimed at boosting high street business growth.
The footpath adjacent to the Chymedden flats will have a reduced lighting level, which is 33 per cent less bright than the lighting level used elsewhere to minimise light intrusion into the flats.
A pre-application consultation letter was issued to the surrounding residents advising them of the proposed application and seeking their feedback. Positive responses supporting the proposed scheme were given by Chymedden.
Newquay Town Council’s planning committee had no objection to the scheme.
The committee said: “We are in full agreement with the stated intention of this application, namely, to make the Killacourt a much safer space for everyone.
“The pre-application engagement with near neighbours was welcomed, and it was noted that the responses received were positive; however, the committee would seek confirmation from the case officer that none of the surrounding residencies would experience unacceptable levels of light-nuisance, should the scheme be approved.
“Whilst public safety on the Killacourt is considered paramount, the appearance of the Killacourt is important to the town and highly valued by residents.
“It was felt that a clearer understanding of the proposed scheme could have been achieved through a visual impact assessment, but on balance, councillors agreed any harm to the Killacourt was likely to be minimal and would be outweighed by the overall benefits.”
Martin Mumford, the Police Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO), supported the planning application.
He said: “The site is within the heart of the town centre. It is relatively well overlooked and these improvements should assist all users in feeling comfortable and confident using the space when dark.
“It certainly sits well with the current emphasis on reducing violence against women and girls.
“Although I am not qualified to offer any detailed analysis of the proposed lighting plan it certainly would appear likely to be a significant improvement for the area in terms of improving personal safety, fear of crime and CCTV coverage.”
The Coast Protection Authority added: “We raise no objections to the planning application.
“The nature of the street furniture and their limited design life, together with the option to remove and or/make safe do not negative impact the ability to implement the Shoreline Management Plan at this location.”
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