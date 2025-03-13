THE Safer Cornwall partnership has announced that it will be installing 25 new bleed control kits in key public spaces across Cornwall after funding has been successfully installed.
The kits will be located next to or nearby community defibrillators in Bodmin, Liskeard, Bude, Launceston, Saltash, Truro, St Austell, Newquay, Pool, Redruth, Camborne, Penzance and Helston.
Bleed control kits are designed to provide members of the public with immediate access to lifesaving equipment if someone is experiencing a catastrophic bleed.
On average, it only takes about four minutes to lose a critical amount of blood following incidents such as a road traffic collision, sporting injury, accident in the home or at work, or a violent assault.
Strategically placed in highly visible unlocked red dispensers, the HeartSafe trauma kits are designed to provide immediate, lifesaving intervention, after calling 999 and before the ambulance arrives on the scene.
Using the kit does not require any training – it contains trauma dressings and simple step-by-step instructions on how to use them, once 999 has been called.
The scheme is a joint initiative between Safer Cornwall and HeartSafe, with support from Avon and Somerset Police.
Chair of Safer Cornwall, Simon Mould, said: "I am immensely proud to support this vital initiative. Cornwall’s unique geography, with its dispersed communities and rural landscapes, can present challenges for emergency response times. By equipping our communities with HeartSafe bleed control kits, we are addressing these challenges head-on, ensuring lifesaving support is accessible during those critical minutes before professional help arrives. These kits empower the public to act decisively in emergencies, reinforcing our commitment to making Cornwall a safer and more resilient place for everyone."
Cornwall councillors have also expressed their delight at the installations.
Cllr Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “We are pleased to support the rollout of these potentially life-saving kits which will continue to be installed over the coming months. They provide an additional emergency aid resource for our communities that requires no training and can be used in a range of settings whilst awaiting the emergency services. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the businesses and organisations who have kindly offered to house the kits for their community.”
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, added: “When someone is bleeding heavily, phoning 999 and trying to stop the bleed is essential to help save their life. Knowing basic first aid can often make a big difference in the moments before an ambulance arrives on scene, and we would encourage everyone to learn these vital skills.
“Our call takers are trained to provide immediate advice and support to callers so they can administer first aid, before medical help arrives.”
To find out where the nearest kit is located using the Bleed Kit Map, HeartSafe® AED locator — www.heartsafe.org.uk/bleed-kit-map — this interactive map shows kit locations across the country and gives people the address, the type of kit and a photograph of where it is, along with the What3words location reference.