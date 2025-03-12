A SPATE of anti-social behaviour in Callington has been highlighted by police with local PC Jess Floyd reassuring the community that the issues are being dealt with.
In three incidents over the last month in the town, a group of youths has been reported as “screaming, shouting, and running around the town square, and lastly entering the church, causing nuisance and upset along with stealing items from the kitchen and causing damage”.
St Mary’s Church reported a burglary on February 24, when the group are thought to have entered the church, stealing food and a light. According to the police, enquiries in this matter are ongoing.
Police were also called to a report of a person with a knife in Church Street on March 1 which officers attended, however, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “It was found that the knife was a plastic knife so not as initially reported.”
Reports of a memorial tree being vandalised were not forwarded to the police formally but patrols in the area are continuing.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “The original tree, planted in St Mary’s Square, was very young and fragile and got damaged in storm Eowyn.
“A local resident offered to purchase a cherry blossom tree to replace it as a memorial to his two beloved dogs that he lost recently.
“Sadly, just a week later, the top of the tree was snapped off which could potentially damage its growth. The police have checked the CCTV footage and are following this up.”
Changes to 101 reporting has improved response speeds according to figures released for 2024. Residents are being asked to log anything they see with the police via 101 or online via a new form which can be found at: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime