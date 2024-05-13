May I suggest that Cllr Candy revises his knowledge of polls and statistics, following his piece in the Cornish Times May 15. The figures he is utilising as recent polling information for the South East Cornwall constituency are in fact the vote share figures for the Looe West by-election and therefore do not give a valid overview of the constituency as a whole. Quite rightly described by Sally Sweeney was a more accurate poll of voting intention, one where samples of voters are taken from the 15 wards that make up the entire constituency, rather like the more impartial Electoral Calculus poll.