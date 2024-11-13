Special occasion for all
I write to congratulate you on your coverage of the General Sir William Penn Symons tribute.
It was a very special occasion for all the Saltash community who attended. We were also honoured to have been invited. In fact, I heard so many people say it was the best event of its kind ever held in Saltash.
What I find most amazing is that it was organised by a team of only three people, Barry Brooking, Beverly Gordon and Cllr John Brady.
I believe that we of the Saltash community owe them and those who helped them and your newspaper so many thanks for what they did. It was a day to remember for Saltash.
D Hamlyn
Address supplied
Responsible tribute
May I congratulate those responsible for organising the recent tribute to the gallant soldier from Saltash. The organising tram of 3 CMDR Brooking, Miss Gordon and CLLR Brady produced a marvelous event, so well researched and delivered.
Saltash and the Symons family should be very proud of what was done to remember a great man from Saltash.
I found the comparison of how LT COL Jones in the Falklands and the General in the Boar war died similarly at the front line interesting. The Colonel won a VC, the General was only mentioned in dispatches!
Sue
Saltash
Simply the best
I write to pay tribute to the independent small team of only three, Barry Brooking, Beverly Gordon and Cllr. John Brady who arranged the tribute to Major-General Sir William Penn Symons. I was proud to help that small team by sponsoring the event as a service to the community through my company Kernzz Fishing Accessories (Eco Friendly). Everyone I spoke to afterwards believed it was one of the best events ever delivered in the town.
Darren Emmett
Bodmin
Extra details needed
In her column, councillor Jane Pascoe omitted to give details of the changes to inheritance tax on farm land, announced in the recent budget, implying these changes signalled the end of family farms. Clearly this would be a tragedy, so thank goodness it’s not the case.
Before 1992 farm land was not exempt from tax when passed from one generation to the next. This change is a return to that position and was necessary because of the dire financial situation inherited from the Tories and to stop people like James Dyson and Jeremy Clarkson buying up hundreds of thousands of acres to avoid paying tax.
According to The Institute for Financial Studies, a couple passing on a farm would get the same
combined £1-million allowance as everyone else, plus another £1-million worth each of farmland untaxed, with anything over that £3-million taxed at 20 per cent, half the standard rate. Any tax due can be paid over 10 years, rather than the usual six months. The seven year tax exemption rule also applies, allowing farms to be passed on tax free during this period, provided the current owners live beyond this time.
The Labour government is struggling to rebuild our vital public services, which were at the point of
collapse when Jane Pascoe's party were in government, so difficult decisions have had to be taken and it’s worth remembering that farmers also need the NHS, decent schools and social care, to name just a few vital services.
Hildegard Wansleben
Lostwithiel