The Cornish Times received a letter from Bob Saville, Liskeard, it said:
"I read with dismay at M M Waddingham’s lengthy and unrealistic comments about our beautiful county.
"I’m so glad he has not decided to reside here, we do not want nor need narrow minded people like that. Even more frustrating is the fact he is letting his house for AirBNB, even though he admits we need more housing for the locals. Disgraceful!
"On another point and with regard to bringing life back into Liskeard town centre, reduce the parking charges or even better remove them completely."