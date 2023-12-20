THE Cornish Times received a letter from Louise Ladd in Callington. It said:
"As a new member of Labour’s local campaign group, it certainly feels like the battle for the South East Cornwall constituency at the next general election has already begun, with a thriving group of hard-working volunteers out leafleting, canvassing, campaigning and fundraising every week.
"It’s clearly now a two-horse race between Labour and the Tories.
"Indeed, the latest independent polls put Labour – who came second in South East Cornwall in the past two elections – ahead of the Conservatives (40 per cent and 36 per cent respectively, with the Lib Dems trailing at 17 per cent).
"This seat has a good turnout rate of 75 per cent, so every vote in the constituency counts in this straight fight between Labour and the Conservatives.
"It is important that our local candidates represent our values and beliefs.
"They are responsible for decisions on spending our hard-earned taxes and shaping the direction of our country.
"They need to be a vital part of tackling the multiple crises in the NHS, housing and environment.
"Selection of a Labour candidate for South East Cornwall is imminent, the outcome offering a vital choice to our local electorate. Having a choice is our basic right and making the choice to empower the correct person to make those decisions for us is in our hands.
"It is a time for all voters to stand up and strive for change."