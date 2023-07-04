"From second home owners who are hardly here and/or rent their property out at top rates, to over-commercialisation of chalets on the cliffs - again at top rates, to Evolving Places from East Sussex taking over half of Maker, to work done at Whitsand Bay Holiday Park, both with questions to answer regarding planning, to an ‘emerging strategy’ to commercialise Mount Edgcumbe Park even more, to now farming a local car park out to a company in Birmingham; it sadly seems clear where the direction of travel is taking us all...