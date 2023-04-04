Because of the drastic tripling of JustPark prices, multi-session tickets will now only be applicable for those needing to park regularly for the whole day. It will be of no benefit for the majority of visits by residents needing two to three hours parking to shop or to attend a club or class on a regular basis. Residents won’t use JustPark and pay £5 to park in addition to class fees and consequently community activities located in the town centre will be undermined.