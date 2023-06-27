The Cornish Times received a letter from Alex Battershill via email, it said:
"I was amazed that my MP Sheryl Murray didn’t turn up for the vote on the partygate report.
"She has always supported Boris so why didn’t she have the courage of her convictions to turn up to vote. Then again all Cornwall Conservative MPs failed to turn up along with [Johnny] Mercer in Plymouth. I note Gary Streeter voted but he had nothing to lose as he is retiring at the next election.
"Then over 200 failed to turn up. Surely they could have been there and abstained."