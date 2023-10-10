"The central problem with adopting such an attitude seems to me that it must inevitably inhibit Ms Murray’s ability to do as she declares she intends and ‘look at the overall picture…rather than taking a selective view based on ideology’. Where Ms Murray remarks that ‘reaching our targets does not need to come unnecessarily at the expense of people facing higher costs,’ for example, she ignores that the government’s own advisers were already ‘markedly’ less confident than a year ago about the attainment of those targets even before these most recent revisions were announced. She further ignores that the Office of Budgetary Responsibility has clearly stated that failure to bring emissions to net zero as quickly as possible will cost us all far more over the long term.