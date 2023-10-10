The Cornish Times received a letter from Elizabeth Gay in Saltash. It said:
"Rather than ‘MP responds to criticism’, perhaps a more accurate headline for Aaron Greenaway’s news item dated October 4 might have been ‘MP defends Rishi Sunak’s u-turn on climate targets’.
"I suggest this after reading that she herself told Mr Greenway she could not respond to questions to do with Mr Andrews and Ms Reynolds open letter which I understand was critical of Ms Murray’s apparent refusal to engage with or answer questions posed by constituents who had not voted for her.
"The central problem with adopting such an attitude seems to me that it must inevitably inhibit Ms Murray’s ability to do as she declares she intends and ‘look at the overall picture…rather than taking a selective view based on ideology’. Where Ms Murray remarks that ‘reaching our targets does not need to come unnecessarily at the expense of people facing higher costs,’ for example, she ignores that the government’s own advisers were already ‘markedly’ less confident than a year ago about the attainment of those targets even before these most recent revisions were announced. She further ignores that the Office of Budgetary Responsibility has clearly stated that failure to bring emissions to net zero as quickly as possible will cost us all far more over the long term.
"Already we are experiencing the devastating impact of climate collapse right here on Cornish doorsteps. Increasingly unpredictable weather extremes, prolonged heat followed by high winds followed by excessive rain have been wreaking their toll. These are facts, not ideology, and I don’t see it as unreasonable that an organisation such as MP Watch should be asking our democratically elected Member of Parliament how she expects the government of which she is a member to handle such ever-worsening circumstances."