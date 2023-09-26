The Cornish Times received a letter from Chris Davies, Trethevy. It said:
Last year we ran our first big Hallowe’en display in Cornwall to raise money for Dementia UK, we managed to raise an incredible £1,700 by doing the display.
The whole display is interactive and done in our front garden where people are welcome to walk around.
This year we are growing the display and adding more animatronics and more props than last year to raise money for the MS Society.
The display is totally free to attend with the option to donate to the chosen charity via buckets around the display or the JustGiving page.
Last year we generally thought we would only get a handful of people show up but every night we ran it was packed out, all thanks to people helping advertise.
This year we are hoping to be busier than last year but need all the help we can get.
We change the charity yearly and are always improving the display.
Please feel free to check us out on Facebook and watch the walk through of last years display pinned at the top of the page.
‘Hallowe’en Trethevy PL34 0BE’