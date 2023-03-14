"Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told Parliament that “the British People” are “sick of being taken for a ride”. She claimed that our public services are being “overwhelmed” by an “unsustainable” number of asylum seekers. She said those who challenged her were against “the will of the British people” and that “lefty lawyers” and “the Strasbourg court” were against “basic natural justice”. She has described refugees as “an invasion” and claimed that “There are 100 million people who qualify for protection under our current laws. Let’s be clear: They are coming here.”