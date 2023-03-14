The Cornish Times received a letter from Colin Martin Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, it said:
"In the 1930s, politicians in Germany used six lies to take power, suppress free speech, ban public protest and blame minorities for economic problems.
"Lie #1: Society is divided into two groups, “The People” and “The Elite”.
"Lie #2: All good comes from The People and all problems come from The Elite (which includes immigrants).
"Lie #3: You must not question: If you speak out, you are an “enemy of The People”.
"Lie #4: Institutions are part of a conspiracy against The People; so journalists, lawyers and judges can all become “enemies of The People” too.
"Lie #5: Difference is bad: Those of a different race, religion or sexual orientation are a threat to the purity of The People.
"Lie #6: There is no such thing as truth. An ideology built on lies falls apart when the truth is heard, so Nationalist regimes collaborate with sympathetic media outlets to broadcast their lies and cast doubt on facts.
"Ultimately these lies led to the holocaust and the Second World War. In the wake of that war, Britain played a leading role in creating international laws to prevent history from being repeated. These laws specifically gave refugees the right to claim asylum in any country, even if they reached that country via other safe countries and crossed borders without permission.
"Today, millions of British families are struggling to find an affordable home, pay their energy bills and put food on the table. Voters are looking for someone to blame, so we see the Conservative Government using the same six lies to distract attention from their own failures.
"Last week, Home Secretary Suella Braverman told Parliament that “the British People” are “sick of being taken for a ride”. She claimed that our public services are being “overwhelmed” by an “unsustainable” number of asylum seekers. She said those who challenged her were against “the will of the British people” and that “lefty lawyers” and “the Strasbourg court” were against “basic natural justice”. She has described refugees as “an invasion” and claimed that “There are 100 million people who qualify for protection under our current laws. Let’s be clear: They are coming here.”
"Of course it’s concerning to see tens of thousands of people crossing the Channel in small boats, but it’s absurd to blame them for the nation’s problems and simply a lie to say that 100 million of them are coming here. The UK is one of the richest countries on the planet, and we take in less than 1% of the world’s refugees.
"The antidote to these Nationalist lies is for individuals to speak the truth and defend Britain’s Liberal Democratic values; and the solution to our wider economic problems is to replace the morally bankrupt Conservative Government."