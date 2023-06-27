"One thing to note, something I’ve picked up on since I’ve moved here is the generally poor attitude of the locals I’ve encountered. From the line of traffic that begrudgingly reversed for me down a narrow country lane (there was a bend behind me and the nearest passing place was at least a hundred yards back!) to the shop keeper who publicly berated me for deigning to feed the local wildlife a handful of chips (perhaps if more people fed the seagulls it would curb their incessant screeching). This is Cornwall, heaven on earth, the English ideal, don’t these people realize how lucky they are to live here? I was surprised nay shocked to learn that despite tourism making up around 3000% of the local economy (Note: may need fact checking) there were a number of businesses here not connected to the holidaymaking industry! Begs the question: why? What’s the point? This is a holiday destination after all but it appears an unruly minority are getting ideas above their station. Suggests to me there’s an uneasy balance in Cornwall and could lead to a place at war with it’s own identity. There’s a darkness here, a world beyond the picture perfect postcard cliché we’re all used to.