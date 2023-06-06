"Our village also had a colony of Sand Martins here in the river bank at Pen Lannau Cwm Clydach - they tunnel in for nests - a local old farm nearby is called Hafod y Wennol (summer home of the swallows) as Martins look like Swallows. This colony is also no longer. I think the wind industry may donate money to RSPB, so RSPB will probably not object to any Wind Turbines to my limited knowledge.