Making better travel choices is better for the environment and better for mental and physical health.
That’s the message behind the free B.E.A.T. (Better Engagement in Active Travelling) days being held at Bodmin Leisure Centre on Monday, September 16 from 10am to 2pm.
Funded through Active Travel England and Cornwall Council, the project is being delivered by charitable social enterprise GLL in partnership with The Cornwall Bicycle Project, Cornwall Life Recycle and Active Travel Social Prescribing Team.
The event will include information on how to get involved in the project and a puncture repair workshop. Participants can also bring their own bikes if they would like to join the ride out at 2pm.
Bikes that are no longer being used can also be brought along for recycling – providing they’re not rusty.
“Cycling is a great way of keeping fit, saving money and helping the climate,” said Karen Edmond, GLL’s Community Sport Manager.
“Experts will be available to give free practical advice on how participants can enjoy being active in Cornwall – whether or not they have a bike of their own.
“Our aim is to raise awareness of how much fun cycling can be and why it’s a wonderful and healthy way of experiencing our beautiful county.”