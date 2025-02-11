Of those who had chosen to take lessons from a parent or other family relative, 49 per cent said that the high cost of driving lessons had been one of their main reasons. Two in three (66 per cent) liked the convenience of being able to take the car out for practice sessions anytime. With waits for a driving test at many UK centres at 20 weeks or more, one in five (19 per cent) said that driving sessions with family members had given them regular driving practice during their long wait for a driving test. Five per cent said that a shortage of qualified driving instructors had made them turn to family members for lessons.