Launceston Show a success!
Let us know what your favourite thing about the Show has been by emailing [email protected]
IT’S been a busy day at the Launceston Agricultural Show.
We have spoken to the Supreme Champion winners of the interbreed cattle section - congratulations to the Walters family of Rilla Mill who had three generations showing today.
Receiving Breed Champion in the Devon and Cornwall Longwool sheep classes were Sue and Sam Tencock of Kelly Bray who were delighted with their win.
There were also some extremely cute entries in the fun dog show with Georgia Pridham and Woody receiving a first place in the ‘cutest puppy’ class.
See next week’s Post for more information, interviews and pictures!
