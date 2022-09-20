Latest production sure to engage and entertain
Review by Richard Barbery
Take three world-weary veterans, put them in a sanatorium somewhere in rural France, add in a ruthless nun and a pet dog made ofstone, and the scene is set for the most gentle of comedies that engages and entertains in equal measure.
Camp Theatre’s latest production of Heroes (Tom Stoppard’s adaptation of the 2003 French play Le Vent Des Peupliers by Gérald Sibleyras) is on tour. The play features a brilliant cast of actors who hit every bit of pathos and humour in Stoppard’s intelligent script.
The residents of the sanatorium, all veterans of the world wars, bide their time celebrating birthdays ‘...just to remind them they survived the year’, sipping tepid soup, and being bullied by Sister Madeleine, a nun of dubious character who runs the home.
The three friends, seemingly quite content with this gentle way of life, suddenly learn that their quiet corner of the home is soon to be invaded by other residents due to building work. The cry to battle goes up and the old soldiers hatch a plan to retaliate, escape their mundane existence and break free; if only their mental and physical abilities would allow.
As the story unfolds, the script highlights the dilemma of growing old and the regret of past mistakes, lost opportunities and ultimately the ‘boredom of waiting to pass on’. It could be said it’s the grown up version of the TV comedy Last of the Summer Wine. Certainly the comradeship and unspoken affection between the characters is nicely highlighted under the even directorship of Steve Jefferies, who also takes on the part of Gustave, a man with past secrets and obvious mental health issues finding it hard to break free from his routine and familiar surroundings. Henri, played with heartfelt sincerity by Hugh Parker, is almost reticent to take on adventure again and finds solace in a simple smile from a pretty girl on his frequent walks to the local village. Meanwhile, Phillipe, Tony Mills in fine comic form, attempts to embrace life but his frequent blackouts hinder his old gung-ho sprit.
Elevating this performance is the genuine friendship between the actors themselves which makes for a satisfyingly absorbing performance. The final scene of the play is especially poignant as the audience are left wondering the fate of the three Heroes, which in turn mirrors our own being and sense of worth.
Heroes will be performed on: Friday September 30, Downderry and Seaton Village Hall; Saturday October 1, Menheniot Parish Hall; Friday October 7, North Hill Village Hall; Saturday October 8, Mevagissey Jubilee Hall; Wednesday October 12, Newquay Lane Theatre; and Saturday October 15, Maker with Rame Community Hall. All performances start at 7.30pm. For tickets, contact or visit the website of individual venues.
All profits from the production will be donated to support the people of Ukraine.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |