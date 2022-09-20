As the story unfolds, the script highlights the dilemma of growing old and the regret of past mistakes, lost opportunities and ultimately the ‘boredom of waiting to pass on’. It could be said it’s the grown up version of the TV comedy Last of the Summer Wine. Certainly the comradeship and unspoken affection between the characters is nicely highlighted under the even directorship of Steve Jefferies, who also takes on the part of Gustave, a man with past secrets and obvious mental health issues finding it hard to break free from his routine and familiar surroundings. Henri, played with heartfelt sincerity by Hugh Parker, is almost reticent to take on adventure again and finds solace in a simple smile from a pretty girl on his frequent walks to the local village. Meanwhile, Phillipe, Tony Mills in fine comic form, attempts to embrace life but his frequent blackouts hinder his old gung-ho sprit.