PA23/04033: Planning permission has been granted for the proposed replacement of public conveniences in Bodmin.
Bodmin Town Council applied to the local authority for permission to demolish and replace its dilapidated toilet block at Fair Park, Corporation Road, Bodmin.
It seeks to replace it with a modular building which will improve accessibility for users and provide a more modern toilet environment compared to the current conveniences which have suffered from vandalism and wear-and-tear.
Cornwall Council granted permission for the works, subject to conditions.
These are: “The development hereby permitted shall be begun before the expiration of three years from the date of this permission.
“Reason: In accordance with the requirements of Section 91 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended by Section 51 of the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004).
“The development hereby permitted shall be carried out in accordance with the plans listed below under the heading “Plans Referred to in Consideration of this Application”. Reason: For the avoidance of doubt and in the interests of proper planning.
“The development hereby approved shall be carried out in accordance with the recommendations within Chapter 5 of the submitted ecological survey ‘Western Ecology - Bat emergence survey dated August 2023.’
“Reason: To protect against and enhance protected species and in accordance with policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan 2010-2030 and section 15 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2023.”
PA23/07642: The reconstruction of a house and workshop with a variation of condition two of a previous decision for a property in Looe has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Jaycock applied to the local authority to build the house and workshop with changes to the previously granted planning application for their property at Donsubet, Barbican Hill, East Looe.
Condition two of the original planning permission, under PA21/04644, read: “The development hereby permitted shall be carried out in accordance with the plans listed below under the heading “Plans Referred to in Consideration of this Application”.
“Reason: For the avoidance of doubt and in the interests of proper planning.”
An accompanying officer’s report described their amended plans as: “The application site forms a previously developed plot on elevated land, set above Barbican Hill, East Looe. The land rises steeply towards the north with properties built into the hillside.
“The site is situated between Sunny Harbour to the south east, Penolva to the north west and 1 Tor View to the north east, the latter two properties being elevated above the site.
“This section 73 application seeks the variation of condition 2 (construction in accordance with approved plans) relating to previously approved scheme PA21/04644 which gave consent for the construction of a single dwelling comprising a dormer bungalow.
“The current application seeks amendments to the approved design, specifically with regard to the first floor.”
Looe Town Council objected to the proposals, stating: ““OBJECT” Looe Town Council object to this application as it is against Cornwall policy 12- Design and Policy TC3 - Design and Local Distinctiveness in Looe’s Historic Core from the Looe Neighbourhood Development Plan.”
The planning report concluded: “For the reasons set out above, it is considered that the application fails to accord with the development plan. All other matters raised have been taken into account, and in the absence of any significant benefits which would outweigh the harm identified, the application is recommended for refusal.”
Cornwall Council told the applicants it would not be allowing planning permission on the following grounds: “By reason of its first-floor mass and bulky flat roof design in addition to the elevated and prominent position of the site, the proposed development would result in an incongruous and dominating form of development out of keeping with the character and appearance of the Conservation Area and would not positively contribute to the character and wider landscape qualities of the wider Area of Great Landscape Value.
“The development fails to represent good design and conflicts with Paragraphs 199 and 202 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2023, policies 2, 12, 23 and 24 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 (adopted November 2016), Saved Policy CL9 of the Caradon Local Plan 2007, Policy TC3 of the Looe Neighbourhood Plan and Policy C1 of the Cornwall Climate Emergency Development Plan Document.
“Paragraph 202 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) directs that where a development proposal will lead to less than substantial harm to the significance of a designated heritage asset, this harm should be weighed against the public benefits of the proposal including, where appropriate, securing its optimum viable use.
“Given that the proposal relates to the construction of a single private open market dwelling it is not considered that the harm identified would be outweighed by any public benefit. In reaching this opinion, special attention has been paid to preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the conservation area under Section 72 of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990.”