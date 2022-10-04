Latest planning applications dealt with by council

PLANS TO put four glamping pods on a field southwest of Higher Trewrong on Polmear Hill, Par need to be reconsidered according to pre-application advice. The field is near Tywardreath and Par Sands beach. However, the site is on an A road with no footpath and would rely on visitors using cars which is against planning policy. Giving advice Development Officer, Jack Bromley said: ‘The application for holiday use in the proposed location is unlikely to be supported due to poor access. However, a more suitable siting, as suggested in the above report, is more likely to gain support.’ The report recommends the holiday pods be relocated to the northwest corner of the field which benefits from pedestrian access to the site via a pavement.