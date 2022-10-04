Latest planning applications dealt with by council
PLANS TO put four glamping pods on a field southwest of Higher Trewrong on Polmear Hill, Par need to be reconsidered according to pre-application advice. The field is near Tywardreath and Par Sands beach. However, the site is on an A road with no footpath and would rely on visitors using cars which is against planning policy. Giving advice Development Officer, Jack Bromley said: ‘The application for holiday use in the proposed location is unlikely to be supported due to poor access. However, a more suitable siting, as suggested in the above report, is more likely to gain support.’ The report recommends the holiday pods be relocated to the northwest corner of the field which benefits from pedestrian access to the site via a pavement.
- THE EMPTY Yummy shop in Liskeard town centre could be turned into a two-bedroom apartment. Parminder Brar and Andrezej Maciejewski have applied for planning for the two-storey semi-detached property at 18 Barn Street – the first floor is an existing one-bedroom apartment. As well as turning the shop into a two-bed apartment they plan to put a Juliette balcony to the rear of the first floor flat and a glass balustrade is proposed to the first floor access from new stairs. The design and access statement says that ‘the proposed works seek to provide a fresh modern property whilst respecting the local character and the conservation area through minimal external works.’
- PLANNING PERMISSION has been granted for the Grade II Listed war memorial in Liskeard town centre to be repointed. The proposed works are minor and will use like-for-like materials.
- THE ETHY Barton Farming Partnership has applied for planning to erect three small ground mounted solar arrays on a field at Collon Barton, St Veep. The scheme is an extension of the existing arrays and the application says the site is well screened and not easily visible from public highways.
- PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought to demolish a semi-detached bungalow at Bronsley, Bodinnick Road, St Tudy and replace it with a detached dwelling.
- A BUILDING which has permission for a commercial cattery at Holwell House, Stoke Climsland could soon have a different use. Stephen Wainwright has applied for planning to convert the building to a private use ‘hobby room’, tool store and workshop. The flat corrugated roof would be removed and replaced with a pitched roof.
- PLANNING has been applied for a new garage and workshop at Hooks Hill, Dimson, Gunnislake.
- PROPOSALS to build a house on a paddock at Two Acres, Elmgate, Saltash are unlikely to gain support from planners. Giving pre-application advice Development Officer, Shauna Vandermeulen said: ‘I do not consider that the site is in a suitable location for the construction of a single open market dwelling. The site lies within the open countryside, divorced from any established settlement and is outside of the development boundary identified by the neighbourhood development plan. Further, no special circumstances to justify a dwelling in this countryside location have been given. As such the proposal would be contrary to national and local planning policies.’
- LAND at 6 Southdown Cottages, Southdown Quay, Millbrook can be used for a storage yard on condition that no more than 14 containers are stored at any one time.
- TWO DETACHED bungalows can be built at Hillview, Pengover Road, Liskeard.
- A PLAN to convert a redundant stone barn and a block built building to two residential units and a home office on land east of Looe Nursery on St Martins Road has had a mixed response from pre-application advice. Development Officer, Josep Sandercock said: ‘Any conversion of the stone building would require enhancement of the setting and it should be demonstrated that it would be possible without the need for demolition or rebuilding works.’ But there was no support for the block building with Mr Sandercock saying that the building was not considered worthy of retention and conversion as it had a utilitarian appearance.
- OUTLINE planning has been granted for up to three houses on land at 2 Maneley Way, Harrowbarrow. The site has been used to store builders’ materials and domestic items in existing buildings over a long period of time.
- PERMISSION has been granted for a house to be built on land southwest of Tyhanner on Old Road, Polbathic.
- PLANS to build a replacement dwelling at Glanvilles Barn, Coxpark, Calstock have been turned down by planners. They say the house would be in open countryside with no justification with a ‘notably more harmful impact on its setting than the fallback position of the extant permission for the conversion of the adjacent barn.’ They went on to say: ‘Specifically, through its wider span, generous glazing, complex double-winged and multiply-dormered form, revised location set on higher ground and increased massing, the proposed dwelling would appear as a conspicuous, incongruent suburban feature in the still largely rural landscape.’
- A HOLIDAY let at Malletts Cottage, St Neot can now be used as a family annexe.
