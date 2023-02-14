AN ENVIRONMENTAL impact assessment screening opinion request for the erection of 150 dwellings on land east of Trevecca Cottages, Liskeard is not required.
Wainhomes (South West) had applied to Cornwall Council to consider whether the environmental impact of the development would need to be assessed, with the Council deciding it was not necessary.
A LISKEARD primary school is set to get a new outdoor learning hut after it was given conditional planning permission by Cornwall Council.
St Martins’ Church of England Primary School, on Lake Lane, Liskeard applied to the local authority to build a detached, single storey, outdoor learning hut for primary school children on their site.
The outdoor learning hut is proposed to be constructed from timber clad walls, with double-glazed wooden framed windows and wooden doors.
Liskeard Town Council resolved to support the application. Initial concerns raised by the Forestry Officer about the potential for damage to an adjacent English oak tree upon the site boundary was resolved after the applicants submitted additional documentation, with the requirements and recommendations set out within the submitted arbocultural report secured as a condition of planning approval.
UNCONDITIONAL planning approval for a non-material amendment to PA22/04852 for a proposed single storey extension, siting of solar panels PV and ASHP (not facing highway), and patio alterations namely the removal of an external chimney stack from the South West Elevation at a property in Gunnislake has been given by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs May had applied for the change in proposals for the works to Sandock Nurseries, Middle Dimson, Gunnislake, with the local authority deciding that the proposed amendment was non-material and thus granted permission.
A SINGLE storey side extension for a property in Callington has been given approval by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Vanstone had applied to the local authority for permission to create the side extension to their property on Fowey Crescent, in Callington.
Callington Town Council resolved to support the application for approval subject to consultation with neighbours.
AN APPLICATION for a new driveway for a front of a house in Looe with a dropped kerb has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr Scott Clark applied for the permission for the works at his property on Bay View Road in East Looe. The application received an objection by Looe Town Council, who said: “Looe Town Council does not believe that this proposal complies with Policy CCLS 4 of Looe Development Plan ‘ Development on or near to unstable or potentially unstable land. There is more information needed, there are no designs and measurements that have been made available or photographs of the site.”
However, Cornwall Council overlooked the objection and approved the request.
CORNWALL COUNCIL has decided not to apply for a tree preservation order in respect of proposals to the felling of trees at a rectory in Liskeard.
The Truro Diocesan Board of Finance had applied for an application for tree works at the property at The Rectory, Church Street, Liskeard as it would concern trees subject to either a Tree Preservation Order or notification of proposed works to trees in a conservation area.
The proposal from the Diocese involves the felling of two Mature Ash Trees, a Mature Beech tree and the reduction of a sycamore with multiple stems to one stem along with 15 stems of Ash and Holly.
The local authority elected against making a tree preservation order, meaning the works can proceed.
A PASTY manufacturing unit is set to be changed from a commercial premises to a one-bedroomed self contained unit.
Mr Richard Rice applied for the change of use for the property currently occupied by Dashers Pasties Ltd, 63 Fore Street, Torpoint.
Torpoint Town Council offered no observations or objections in their response to the consultation.
The planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council.