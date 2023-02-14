Mr Scott Clark applied for the permission for the works at his property on Bay View Road in East Looe. The application received an objection by Looe Town Council, who said: “Looe Town Council does not believe that this proposal complies with Policy CCLS 4 of Looe Development Plan ‘ Development on or near to unstable or potentially unstable land. There is more information needed, there are no designs and measurements that have been made available or photographs of the site.”