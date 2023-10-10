“It also contravenes the Town and Country Planning Act, ‘Control of Advertisements’ and page 95/96 ‘Commercial Signage’ of the NDP conservation rulings.”Cornwall Council told the applicant it would refuse the application for the following reason: “The proposed advertisement, by reason of the modern digital appearance and illumination would have a harmful impact on the visual amenity of the area, failing to preserve or enhance Looe Conservation Area and the setting of adjacent Listed structures.“