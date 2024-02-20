Only the Liberal Democrats have a record of putting economic competence ahead of ideology. We were the first to point out the dangers when Labour deregulated the banks. In the coalition Government, we halved the scale of Conservative austerity plans, introduced the “triple lock” for pensions, and cut taxes for the lowest earners. We are the only party to consistently oppose Brexit and the only party committed to reaching net zero by 2045. Our economy needs more Liberal Democrats in Parliament!