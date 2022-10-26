Pick up this week’s paper to enter!

Last chance to enter!
WE have an exciting prize on offer this month thanks to The Beach House Cafe, Bar and Restaurant, which overlooks the stunning beach at Seaton.
Since reopening the restaurant doors this Summer, The Beach House has dedicated its menu to using and serving fresh, local produce.
The green fields nearby deliver freshness and the carefully selected meat is locally supplied. The chefs don’t have to do much to make sure the cuts of meat are tender and buttery, as the meat has already been cared for so much. The locally grown vegetables are supplied daily to make sure the quality of everything from the garnishes to the main element on the plate is to perfected standards.
Our lucky competition winner will get to experience all this when they dine out in style with this special offer. Enter now to win a roast on the coast for two , plus two complimentary glasses of prosecco!
