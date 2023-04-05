A third of landlords say that the scrapping of Section 21 is of major concern to them according to Mortgages for Business, a specialist buy-to-let broker.
The poll found that 33% of landlords were worried by the reform of Section 21 as part of the Renters Reform Bill.
Under government plans, landlords are set to lose the right to evict tenants at short notice without giving a good reason for doing so.
Until now, landlords have been able to use Section 21 of the 1988 Housing Act to evict renters after the end of a fixed-term tenancy, with two months’ notice.
Government plans will effectively create open-ended tenancies whereby landlords will have to give a reason for eviction – such as rent arrears or anti-social behaviour – as well as include evidence of the tenant’s shortcomings.
“Fears surrounding the scrapping of Section 21 are a driving force behind landlords not remortgaging and selling-up instead,” said Gavin Richardson, the managing director of Mortgages for Business.
In future, all tenancies will be assured tenancies that will continue indefinitely unless ended by one of the new Section 8 grounds for possession.
These include: if the landlord wants to sell the property (or move into it) or if there has been a breach of the tenancy by the tenant.
Richardson said landlords had less to fear from reform of Section 21 than they realised.
“Section 21 notices have been abused for years. They have been used as a vehicle for ‘revenge evictions’, for instance, where renters who have complained about their property are evicted in retaliation.” he said.
“I don’t think the reforms will prove to be that bad.
“First, tenants didn’t have to do anything wrong to justify a Section 21 notice – they could have been paying the rent on time and taking good care of the property.
“Sensible landlords rarely turf out good tenants who pay their rent as they want them to stick around. So this reform will disproportionately hit bad landlords abusing Section 21, rather than the reputable end of the market.
“Second, tenancies can still be ended if there has been a breach of the tenancy by the tenant.
“Furthermore, the Government has said it will introduce a new ombudsman to settle disputes between tenants and landlords without the need to go to court – and speed up court processes where possession cases require them. The Government has also promised to digitise the courts’ agenda ahead of these reforms to ensure a swift resolution to these cases.
“Third, owners will be able to end a tenancy if they plan to move back in or sell it – that was the real danger of this reform, anything that inadvertently risked landlords’ ability to realise the value of their housing assets through disposal.”
“The loss of full tax relief on mortgage interest payments for individual landlords, the stamp duty surcharge on additional property property purchases, and the need to ensure properties meet energy efficiency rules expected to apply from 2025 are all far more significant for landlords.
“You’d never guess that from the Government rhetoric though.”