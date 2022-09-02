Landlord insurance payouts show decline

Melissa Choules, of Total Landlord Insurance, commented: “The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for everyone, not least landlords and tenants. The latter struggled with being locked within their homes while facing genuine concerns about health, income, and careers, while landlords had to grapple with an eviction ban even in the face of growing rent arrears and, in some cases, increasingly poor tenant conduct. The result has perhaps been larger claims than they may have made otherwise in order to reset after the impact of the pandemic.”