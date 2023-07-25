Managing director Adie Dove said of the event: “It was a sensational opportunity for the children and they got to experience London for the first time and I’m grateful for all those who made it happen. I’d like to say a particular massive thank you to our Sophie and Wayne for making our London adventure possible. Sophie always goes above and beyond making every event and activity super special with her loving nature, keeping all of our young people happy and safe and Wayne is always busy behind the scenes volunteering his time to ensure everything is booked and runs smoothly, we are so lucky to have you both."