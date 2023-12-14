“I remember saying to my family beforehand, was that I was really looking forward to being in a room with other like-minded chefs, all cooking their own style of food, and to learn from all the other chefs,” he explained. “We all do become quite close because there is a lot of time that we’re off camera just talking and we talk about food, and we share techniques, if I could be in that position every six months, I absolutely would! I haven’t had such a big learning curve in such a long time!”