Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “This scheme builds on Good Growth investment in Screen Cornwall and marks a bold step forward for Cornwall’s creative industries. It will drive jobs and career development opportunities for locally-based talent and crew and strengthen and retain our diverse and highly skilled workforce. Supporting stories and storytellers with natural links to the region also promotes Cornwall and the Isles of Scily at home and abroad as a dynamic place to live, work and invest in through on-screen cultural and geographical representation to audiences worldwide.”