A new £2.5 million equity scheme is set to boost film and high-end TV production in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment is a pioneering public-private project designed to unlock the region’s potential as a nationally significant screen cluster, which has been supported by a £1.25 million investment from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme.
The scheme, which has been led by regional screen agency Screen Cornwall, will invest in a portfolio of up to 10 high-end TV and film projects produced or filmed in the region between 2025 and 2028, and support skills development with placements for trainees.
Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment was unveiled by Cornwall Council Leader Leigh Frost during a set visit to Beyond Paradise at St Mellion, the hit BBC crime drama starring Chris Marshall and Sally Bretton, which is currently filming its fourth series in Cornwall.
The initiative will back projects that deliver strong commercial potential while creating long-term social and cultural benefits for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, in line with the Good Growth Programme’s investment principles.
Projects will be required to contribute production spend to the local economy and have strong creative links to Cornwall. The scheme is open to UK production companies with narrative feature film projects, and high-end scripted drama or comedy projects intended for television or streaming. Supported productions will also be required to meet advanced environmental standards, reinforcing Cornwall’s commitment to green growth and net zero ambitions.
Each production will receive between £125,000 and £500,000, with investments matched by private investors. By attracting inward investment and supporting local production companies, freelancers, and service providers, the scheme is expected to generate over £6.75 million in additional regional spend and support the creation of up to 117 jobs across the sector. According to Screen Cornwall, production spend hit a record £16.2m in the county in 2023/24.
Alongside production investment, the scheme will provide paid placements for 30 local trainees, helping them transition into the industry and build sustainable careers.
Leigh Frost, Leader of Cornwall Council, said: “This scheme builds on Good Growth investment in Screen Cornwall and marks a bold step forward for Cornwall’s creative industries. It will drive jobs and career development opportunities for locally-based talent and crew and strengthen and retain our diverse and highly skilled workforce. Supporting stories and storytellers with natural links to the region also promotes Cornwall and the Isles of Scily at home and abroad as a dynamic place to live, work and invest in through on-screen cultural and geographical representation to audiences worldwide.”
Projects backed by the scheme will be selected for their ability to reflect Cornwall’s unique identity and culture, including the use of the Cornish language, and to enhance Cornwall’s visibility on screen. The scheme will also strengthen the region’s reputation as a destination for screen tourism and creative talent.
Nada Cirjanic, recently appointed investment manager for Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment at Screen Cornwall, said: “I am delighted to be joining the team and excited by all the opportunities SCEPI investment brings to the industry and to the region.
“Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment will offer experienced producers a source of equity for high end audience facing projects which shoot in Cornwall, answering a need for new finance in the market, but also drawing on the resources and experience in the region after many years of high-profile film and TV shoots here.”
Screen Cornwall Equity Production Investment aligns with the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Plan 2024 to 2035 by supporting the development of a fairer, greener, and more prosperous economy. And it strengthens one of Cornwall’s core economic sectors while promoting inclusion, sustainability, and local cultural identity.
The Good Growth programme is managed by Cornwall Council and has been allocated a total of £186 million from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund over four years until March 2026. It is aimed at driving local economic growth, creating jobs and strengthening communities.
