The reasons a boat crashed into an iconic railway bridge is set to be investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).
It comes after a boat collided with the Royal Albert Bridge, a railway bridge connecting Cornwall to Plymouth over the River Tamar on Thursday, May 17.
The incident led to the bridge being closed to enable engineers to undertake an assessment, leading to disruption lasting until the evening.
It has not yet been confirmed what caused the boat to collide with the bridge, however the incident has been referred to the government organisation responsible for investigating all marine accidents and incidents.
A spokesperson for the MAIB said: ""We are aware of an incident involving a tug which struck the Tamar rail bridge on May 17.
"The MAIB is in the process of gathering evidence and is making enquiries as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment."