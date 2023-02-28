A DEVELOPER has told Cornwall Council it’s his intention to have a pop-up campsite on a site in Liskeard if planning permission for residential use is not obtained.
Plans for a house on land to the east of Endsleigh Terrace (PA23/00142) were submitted to the local authority by DV Developments Ltd.
Last year, the Cornish Times reported on local people’s objections when the plot of land was cleared. Residents described the site as a haven for wildlife of all kinds: their hopes that a Tree Preservation Order might prevent development were frustrated when Cornwall Council lifted the order.
In the meantime, the applicant sought pre-planning advice on various options for building on the land, setting out schemes for either three, four or six new houses, the latter having no dedicated parking but with a drop-off and turning point. At the time, the Highways Officer said that they had concerns due to the low visibility for cars emerging from the access lane, and the conflict between vehicles and pedestrians using the narrow route. The officer said their preference would be for the plan for six homes with a drop-off point, and said that for this to work, an extension of parking restrictions would be needed along the main road.
Following the pre-application advice, the applicant scaled back the project and has submitted a plan for one single dwelling, “in order to minimise the number of traffic movements”.
There have been 24 comments, all in objection, lodged by members of the public on the planning portal in relation to the application.
Liskeard Town Council has objected to the plan, citing concerns about access for emergency vehicles.
The Highways Officer has stated that they would be happy with the scheme, provided the parking restrictions in place along Coldstyle Road were extended for a further 10 metres to the south of the access lane.
In a statement submitted to Cornwall Council by a planning agent, it states: “The applicant has advised that should the site not achieve planning permission for residential use, it will instead be used as a temporary camp site using the 28 Day Rule. This allows a landowner to use land for tented camping without having to get formal planning permission for 28 days in a calendar year.”
Cornwall Council is due to make a decision this week on whether or not to approve the plan.