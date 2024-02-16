A NUMBER of new industrial units could be built at an employment site in Callington.
Pre-planning advice has been sought on a proposal for 12 new units of varying sizes at the Florence Road Industrial Estate in Kelly Bray.
The applicants are specialist cleaning and property maintenance company Prestige Professional South West Ltd, who are based at the Florence Road business park.
The site in question is to the south east of Unit 6 on the estate and is currently being used for vehicle storage.
The proposal would involve the erection of five 33 square metre units, six of 42 square metres and one larger unit of 95 square metres. The single-storey units would be similar in height to those in existence on the estate in order to accommodate large goods doors.
In her response, planning officer Ellen Lawrence states that the principle of development at the site has already been established, with existing units to the west and the east.
The Callington and Kelly Bray Neighbourhood Plan is close to completion and within this plan, land at Florence Road is safeguarded for employment use.
The planning officer raises several items that would need to be addressed within any full planning application for the site. A Tree Preservation Order (TPO) is in place on part of the land, and it is understood, says the officer, that a number of the trees in question have already been felled. Any future application would need to include a detailed tree survey, demonstrating that the proposals would cause no harm to those trees covered by the TPO.
Plans would also need to include parking provision, and full details of arrangements for drainage and foul water drainage would need to be provided.
To see the plans visit Cornwall Council’s online planning page and use reference PA23/01311/PREAPP.